A funeral service for Michael Keith Whitworth, 69, St. Clair, will be Thursday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

Burial will be in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 26, from 3 to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Thursday, at the funeral home.

Mr. Whitworth died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Christine Whitworth, St. Clair; one son, Timothy Whitworth, St. Clair; two daughters, Gina Whitworth and significant other Brian White, Columbia, and Amanda Whitworth, Edwardsville, Ill.; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.



