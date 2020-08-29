1/2
Michael K. Whitworth
1950 - 2020
Michael Keith Whitworth, known to most as Mike, 69, St. Clair, departed this life Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Washington.

Mike was born Dec. 11, 1950, in Washington, the son of James Arthur Whitworth, known to all as Jim, and wife Mary Blanche, nee Wright. On Oct. 15, 1971, he was united in marriage to Christine Marianne Bauer, known to most as Chris, and four children came to bless this union.

Mike was a Christian, believing in the Lord as his Savior. He was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Army, entering in 1970, receiving his honorable discharge Jan. 31, 2006, and transferring to the Army Reserves for 10 years. Between his service in the military, he and his father, Jim, opened and operated St. Clair Derby Gas Station, from 1981 to 1983. He was a member of American Legion Post 347 of St. Clair. After his discharge, Mike was employed by the U.S. Army Reserve Center in Weldon Spring, retiring in 2017. He enjoyed many hobbies and interests, such as going on drives with Chris and watching old Western movies. He was an avid NASCAR fan and rarely missed a televised race. Nothing made him happier than the time spent with his children and grandchildren, as they were truly his pride and joy.

Mike is survived by his wife, Chris Whitworth, St. Clair; three children, Timothy Whitworth, St. Clair, Gina Whitworth and significant other Brian White, Columbia, and Amanda Whitworth, Edwardsville, Ill.; two grandchildren, Malia and Maverick Woodard, both of Edwardsville, Ill.; his sister, Jodi Dixon and wife Nancy, St. Louis; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Tammy Whitworth; his parents, Jim and Mary Whitworth; and one brother, Robert Wright.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Lynn Stroup officiating.

Interment, with full military honors, was held at Midlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Union.

Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans.

The Whitworth family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.


Published in The Missourian on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
