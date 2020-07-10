Michael Olsen

A funeral service for Michael "Mike" Olsen, 69, Beaufort, will be Saturday, July 11, at 10 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Visitation was to be Friday, July 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Olsen died Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Olsen, Beaufort; two sons, Jon Olsen, North Carolina state, and Robert Olsen, Tennessee state; one daughter, Sandi Strinni, Dardenne Prairie; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.



