Michael Olsen

A funeral service for Michael "Mike" Olsen, 69, Beaufort, will be Saturday, July 11, at 10 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Visitation was to be Friday, July 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Olsen died Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Olsen, Beaufort; two sons, Jon Olsen, North Carolina state, and Robert Olsen, Tennessee state; one daughter, Sandi Strinni, Dardenne Prairie; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Published in The Missourian on Jul. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
