Michael Robert Deatherage, 35, Washington, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019.



Michael graduated from Lafayette High School in 2002 and was married to Vanessa Tobben in Washington April 9, 2011. He had a tremendous heart and love for other people and animals, often going out of his way to help a friend in need or a turtle struggling to cross the road safely. He loved to make his friends and family laugh, lightening the room with his sense of humor, practical jokes, and quick wit. Michael was a talented auto mechanic who enjoyed his work, especially restoring classic cars. Most of all, Michael was a dedicated and loving dad who strove to make everything the best he could for his kids. He will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.



Michael is survived by his wife, Vanessa Deatherage (nee Tobben), Washington; his mother, Lindsay Wehlage and husband Scott, Washington; three sons, Alex, Patrick, and Blake Deatherage; two brothers, Jay Parker Deatherage and wife Amber, St. Clair and Drew Deatherage, St. Louis; his parents-in-law, Maria and Mark Tobben, Washington; two siblings-in-law, Mark Tobben Jr. and Tore Dombeck, both of Washington; other relatives, and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his father, John Deatherage; and his grandparents, Bob and Beverly Wilkins and Brooksie and Ralph Deatherage.



A visitation will be held Saturday, June 8, from 3 until 7 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Eastern Missouri Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention or the Franklin County Humane Society.



The Deatherage family was served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington. Published in The Missourian on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary