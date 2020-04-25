|
Michael S. Shye, 50, St. Louis County, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Michael grew up in rural New Haven, and graduated from St. Francis Borgia Regional High School. He will be remembered for his musical talent and quirky sense of humor.
Michael is survived by two sons, Ian Shye and wife Christina, Labadie, and Andrew Shye and wife Angel, St. Clair. He also is remembered, with love, by his stepchildren, Kayla Womble, Imperial, and Donovan Womble, Farmington; Grace Praster, who was like his daughter; parents, Mike and Sheila Shye, Washington; sister, Kim Dobsch and husband Terry, Krakow; his niece and nephews, Lindsay, Matthew and Christopher Dobsch; and his grandchildren, Ethan Shye and Heidi Shye.
An interment, Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were in care of Kutis Funeral Home, St. Louis.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 25, 2020