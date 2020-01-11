|
Michael Wayne Leroney, known to most as Mike, 60, Union, departed this life Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Union.
Mike was born Sept. 25, 1959, in Washington, the son of Edward Allen Leroney and wife Shirley Lee, nee Parmentier. As a young man, he was united in marriage and blessed to have three children.
Mike was a Christian, having been raised in the Catholic faith and believing in the Lord as his Savior. He later became an ordained protestant minister. He was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Army, entering Oct. 7, 1976, and receiving his honorable discharge Aug. 25, 1980. During most of his working career, he was employed as a detail manager, first at Charlie Counts Ford in Union for several years, and most recently at Chris Auffenberg Ford in Washington, having been with the company for the last 25 years. He was a member of the Highway 30 Car Club, and there wasn't anything he wouldn't do for the club. He loved fixing and restoring old cars, especially his 1978 Corvette and 1949 Chevy pickup. He also enjoyed bowling. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy. The love they shared and many precious memories they created will live on in their hearts forever.
Mike is survived by his children, Lindsey Leroney and significant other Nate Hamilton, Robertsville, Jeremy Bay and wife Mattie, St. Clair, and Holley Hampton and husband William, Lonedell; his grandchildren, Brooke, Christopher and Remi Hamilton, all of Robertsville, Cade Bay, St. Clair, Layla and Lexi Hampton, both of Lonedell; his former wife, Nancy; two brothers, Jay Leroney and wife Janean, Beaufort, and Mark Leroney, Dittmer; one stepbrother, Stewart Fitzgerald, Tulsa, Okla.; one stepsister, Melodie Klenke, Union; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Leroney; his mother, Shirley Leroney Fitzgerald; his stepfather, Fitz Fitzgerald; and one brother, Steve Leroney.
Memorial services were held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Ben Kingston officiating.
A private committal will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Missouri Veterans Home, St. James.
Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 11, 2020