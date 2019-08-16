|
A funeral service for Micheal "Mike" Mitchell, 31, Union, will be Monday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Visitation will be Monday, from 3 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Mitchell died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.
He is survived by his father, Shawn Mitchell and wife Michelle, Pacific; his mother, Cathy Mitchell and fiancé Mike Kohler, Union; his grandmother, Debbie Mendoza, Annapolis, Mo.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 16, 2019