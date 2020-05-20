|
|
- 1968 - 2020 -
Michele D. Voss, nee Maune, 51, Washington, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Michele, daughter of Thomas Maune and the late Helen Maune, nee Tobben, was born Oct. 18, 1968, in Washington. She received her education from St. Francis Borgia High School. On Oct. 8, 1994, she was united in marriage to Keith Voss, at St. Vincent Church in Dutzow. Her family always came first. She loved giving extra special attention to all of her nieces and nephews. She always looked forward to gatherings with her whole family. Taking care of others was her priority.
Michele also loved to scrapbook and work in her flowerbeds. Michele loved her job and the people she worked with. She took great pride in her work at Eckelkamp Enterprises. Michele was a very strong and determined person who never backed down from a challenge. The word "can't" was not in her vocabulary. Michele strived to have the best relationship with God.
Among her survivors are her husband, Keith Voss, Washington; father, Thomas Maune and wife Jane, Washington; three children, Dylan, Kirsten and Payton Voss; three siblings, Heather Maune, Ballwin, Nathan Maune, Warrenton, and Natasha Pfeifer, St. Paul, Neb.; mother-in-law, Betty Heimann; brothers- and sister-in-laws, Kenny Voss and wife Dawn, Karla Nicholas and husband Lonnie, and Kevin Voss and wife Barb; step-siblings, Steve Cook and wife Heather, Nicole Sabatini and husband Dan, Holly Barnes and Greg Cook; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Maune; sister, Kara Tatum; and fathers-in-law, Donald Heimann and Joe Voss.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made to Li Fraumeni Syndrome Association (LFSA).
Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on May 20, 2020