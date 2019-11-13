|
|
Michelle Elissa Wilson, nee McArdle, 61, Gerald, departed this life Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at her residence. Michelle was born Oct. 12, 1958, to Henry and Yvonne (Greenwood) McArdle, in Glendale, Calif. Michelle was united in marriage to Steve Wilson Aug. 11, 2000, in Union.
Michelle is survived by her husband, Steve Wilson, of the home; daughter, Angel Schneider, St. Clair; siblings, Diane Schmidt and husband Bill, and niece, Danielle, Tawas, Mich., Henry "Hank" McArdle, St. Louis, and Gloria McArdle, East Tawas, Mich.; and grandchildren, Addison, Sommer, Parker and Peighton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Yvonne McArdle.
Her body was cremated, and no services are planned at this time.
Arrangements were entrusted to Gottenstroeter Funeral Home, Gerald.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 13, 2019