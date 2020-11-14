1/
Mignon J. Roettering
A funeral Mass for Mignon Joyce Roettering, nee Mauntel, 77, Washington, will be held Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m., at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, Washington.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Monday, Nov. 16, from 4 to 7:30 p.m., with a rosary said at 3:30 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home in Washington.
Mrs. Roettering passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
She is survived by three sons, Kurt Roettering and wife Lois, Columbia, Ill,, Jeffry Roettering and fiancee Lisa Johnson, Union, and Ty Roettering and wife Michelle, New Haven; one daughter, Lisa Kreamalmeyer and husband Darren, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.


Published in The Missourian on Nov. 14, 2020.
