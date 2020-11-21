- 1942 - 2020 -
Mignon Joyce Roettering, nee Mauntel, 77, Washington, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Washington.
Mignon was born Nov. 24, 1942, in Washington, to Marvin Mauntel and wife Nora, nee Richards. She received her education at St. Francis Borgia Grade School and attended St. Francis Borgia High School. Mignon was united in marriage to Marvin Roettering April 1, 1961, in Hermann. The couple made their home in Washington, and the marriage was blessed with four children.
Mignon worked as a telephone operator for Southwestern-Bell for 17 years. She then worked for the family business, Roettering Inc., until she retired in February 2018.
Mignon was an avid reader, enjoyed bowling and loved animals. She enjoyed feeding birds and caring for any animal she encountered. Mignon's greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and hosting family gatherings on holidays.
She was a member of Elks Lodge 1559 Auxiliary in Washington, Western Catholic Union and St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church.
Mignon is survived by three sons, Kurt Roettering and wife Lois, Columbia, Ill., Jeffry Roettering and fiancee Lisa Johnson, Union, and Ty Roettering and wife Michelle, New Haven; one daughter, Lisa Kreamalmeyer and husband Darren, Washington; nine grandchildren, Evan Roettering (Alisha), Aaron Roettering (Amber), Breann Gubbels (Stephen), Jamie Brewster (Chad Wilmesher), Kyle Brewster (Bryahna), Rayna Lynch (Shawn Mittler), Laura Campbell (Zach), Trey and Lane Roettering; eight great-grandchildren, Owen, Aubrey, Kaleb and Elayna Roettering, Carson Bennett, Bennett Gubbels, Zayla Brewster and Austin Campbell; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 years, Marvin Roettering; parents, Marvin Mauntel and Nora Follner (formerly Mauntel); twin great-granchildren, Lucas and Ella Roettering, in infancy; one brother, Robert "Bob" Mauntel; and one sister, Janet Bierbaum Brown.
A funeral Mass was celebrated Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Church, Washington, with the Rev. Mike Boehm officiating.
Burial followed in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Franklin County Humane Society or Shriners Hospitals for Children
.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.