A funeral service for Mike Faragher Sr., 75, Sullivan, will be Thursday, Sept. 3, at 1 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

Burial will be in Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.

Visitation will be Thursday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.

Mr. Faragher died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Faragher, nee Hamilton, Sullivan; two sons, James Michael "Mike" Faragher Jr. and wife Christine, St. Peters, and James "Jim" Wade Faragher and wife Charity, Rosebud; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





