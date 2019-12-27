|
A funeral service for Mike Leroney, 60, Union, will be Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
A private committal will be at a later date.
Visitation will be Jan. 7, from 5 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Leroney died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.
He is survived by one son, Jeremy Bay and wife Mattie, St. Clair; two daughters, Lindsey Leroney and significant other Nate Hamilton, Robertsville and Hollie Hampton and husband William, Lonedell; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 27, 2019