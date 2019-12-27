Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Mike Leroney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mike Leroney

Send Flowers
Mike Leroney Obituary
A funeral service for Mike Leroney, 60, Union, will be Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
A private committal will be at a later date.
Visitation will be Jan. 7, from 5 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Leroney died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.
He is survived by one son, Jeremy Bay and wife Mattie, St. Clair; two daughters, Lindsey Leroney and significant other Nate Hamilton, Robertsville and Hollie Hampton and husband William, Lonedell; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mike's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -