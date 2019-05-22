Mildred Ann Reiter, nee Eichholz, 100, Washington, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Washington.



Mildred, daughter of the late Herman Eichholz and wife Frances, nee Sickmann, was born Feb. 8, 1919, in Concord Hill. Mildred loved to stay busy and had an enormous love of life. She began working at the shoe factory in Washington as soon as she was able to as a teenager and stayed until the factory closed in 1970. She married the late August "Bob" Buhr Feb. 6, 1937, and together they had two children, Ron and Carol. Bob died in 1970, and she married the late George Parmentier in 1971, to whom she was married until his death in 1973. In 1979, she was united in marriage to the late Nicholas Reiter, who preceded her in death in 1993. Additionally, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Agnes Eichholz and Clara Gross. Mildred enjoyed the company of a large community of family and friends, but everyone always knew that when there was a Cardinals baseball game on, she was tuned in and cheering on her team, no matter what else was going on. Throughout her life, she was a skilled and talented seamstress, quilter and embroiderer, creating beautiful clothing and dresses for her family and commissioned for sale to others. She loved to bowl on several local and traveling leagues, was an excellent squirrel hunter, and enjoyed playing the slots on the riverboats. She also loved fishing and always knew the right bait or lure to use to catch crappie, no matter the time of year, temperature or water, and would often spend at least three months of the year on the lake doing just that.



Mildred is survived by two children, Ron Buhr and wife Barbara, Villa Ridge, and Carol Parmentier and husband Clarence, Washington; six grandchildren, Steve Buhr, Michelle Steimann, Deanna Godat, Annette Eckerle, Donna Boland and Theresa Duckett; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; many additional relatives by marriage and friends.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, 1206 Jefferson St., Washington, MO 63090.



A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, May 23, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Washington.



Interment will follow at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Cemetery, Washington.



Memorial donations are appreciated to Heartland Hospice or Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.



Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington. Published in The Missourian on May 22, 2019