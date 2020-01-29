|
Mildred M. Althage, nee Eggert, 89, New Haven, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Mercy Hospital Washington.
Mildred, daughter of the late August Eggert and wife Bertha, nee Kassebaum, was born Aug. 21, 1930, in Leslie. She was united in marriage to the late Orval Althage Oct. 20, 1951, at St. John's United Church of Christ, Casco.
Mildred is survived by two daughters, Judy Steffens and husband Kevin, Washington, and Janice Meyer, New Haven; two sisters-in-law, Lorene Eggert and Norma Eggert; four grandchildren, Kate Steffens, Jill Hellebusch and husband Nick, Derek Meyer and wife Kayla, and Lindsay Moritz and husband Paul; four great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Orval Althage; her parents, August and Bertha Eggert; and eight siblings, Harry, Edwin, Homer, Walter, Alfred, Clarence, Nora and Alice.
Visitation was held Sunday, Jan. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, Port Hudson.
Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Memorial donations are appreciated to Ebenezer Lutheran Church.
Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 29, 2020