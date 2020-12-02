Mildred May Miller, nee Politte, 94, St. Clair, departed this life Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in St. Clair.



Mildred was born in Richwoods, Feb. 20, 1926, the daughter of Abraham L. Politte and wife Mary Olivia, nee Littrell. On June 2, 1945, she was united in marriage to Virgil Vernon Miller, known to most as Vernon, and one daughter came to bless this union.



Mildred was a Christian and longtime member of First Baptist Church in St. Clair. During her working career, she was employed by Deb Shoe Factory in St. Clair as a laborer for many years. She loved to travel, and especially loved to spend winter months in Texas. Mildred also enjoyed doing crochet and embroidery. She was a very friendly and outgoing woman who loved visiting with her friends and family. Her daughter and grandchildren were her pride and joy and held a very special place in her heart, as she did in their hearts. The love they shared and many precious memories they created will never be forgotten.



Mildred is survived by her daughter, Linda Stucke and husband Gary, St. Clair; one granddaughter, Kathleen Richardson and friend Jimmy Rogers, California state; two step-great-grandchildren, Isaac and Stephen Rogers; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Miller; her parents, Abraham and Mary Politte; her brothers, Albert, Clarence, James, Winford, Chester and Lester Politte; and her sisters, Pearl Woodcock and Louise Cross.



A private committal will take place at a later date at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Sullivan.



Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, St. Clair.



The family of Mildred May Miller entrusted the care of their loved one to Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





