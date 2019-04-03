Home

Milton and Gloria Luttrell Obituary
A funeral service for Milton James, 88, and Gloria Lee Luttrell, nee Bell, 86, both of Union, will be Saturday, April 6, at 2 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
A memorial visitation will be Saturday, from noon until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Luttrell died Thursday, March 28, 2019, at home.
Mr. Luttrell died one day later, on Friday, March 29, at home.
The couple are survived by two sons, Michael Luttrell and wife Cindy, Union, and Robert Luttrell; one daughter-in-law, Carolyn Luttrell; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 3, 2019
