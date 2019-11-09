The Missourian Obituaries
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
636-239-6707
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Washington, MO
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Knights of Columbus Hall
in the lower level
Monica "Jane" Daugherty


1935 - 2019
Monica "Jane" Daugherty Obituary
Monica "Jane" Daugherty, nee Huskey, 83, Washington, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Washington.

Jane, daughter of the late John Huskey and wife Cynthia, nee Boyer, was born Nov. 11, 1935, in Cadet. She received her education from Potosi High School. On Oct. 22, 1960, she was united in marriage to James "Ron" Daugherty Sr., in St. Louis.

Among her survivors are three children, Ronda Alferman and husband Chris, New Haven, Jim Daugherty Jr., Washington, and Judy Straatmann and husband Alex, Washington; one brother, George Huskey, St. Louis; seven grandchildren, Melissa Feldman and husband Ryan, Pacific, Christopher "Pip" Alferman and wife Meagan, Jay Daugherty, all of Union, Luke Daugherty, Rebecca Daugherty, both of Washington, Taylor Straatmann, Boston, Mass., and Madison Straatmann, Washington; three great-grandchildren, Penny Alferman, Lincoln Feldman and Harper Feldman; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Ron" Daugherty Sr. and her parents.

A memorial Mass will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Washington. Immediately following the Mass, there will be a celebration of Jane's life at the Knights of Columbus Hall, in the lower level.

Memorial donations may be made to the .

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 9, 2019
