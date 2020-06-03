Morris Blane Radford, 83, Spring Hill, Tenn., went to be with the Lord Thursday, May 28, 2020.
He was born in 1937 to the late Willie and Myrtle Dunning Radford, in Trigg County, Ky. On Oct. 8, 1955, he married Jean Ann Armstrong, in East St. Louis, Ill., at Winstanley Baptist Church. Morris loved and served the Lord. Throughout his career, on some occasions, he pastored churches in Missouri, Texas and Florida. The Lord allowed Morris to preach and teach the gospel in a few other countries, where he and Jean traveled to while building churches. He retired as a training supervisor, after 28 years of service, from Ameren UE. Morris enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Tom Radford, and his parents.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 64 years, Jean Armstrong Radford; children, Vickie (Dave) Pursley, Chapel Hill, Tenn., and Randall (Leah) Radford, Brentwood, Tenn.; grandchildren, Corey (Teri) Pursley, Zac Radford, Ashley (Brandon) Hargest, Linsey Radford, Andrew (Madie) Radford and Courtney Radford; great-grandchildren, Faithann, Jakin and Jase Pursley, Mason, Beckham and Lincoln Hargest; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 31, and from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, June 1, with a funeral service following at 2 p.m. at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Spring Hill, Tenn.
Burial was held at Spring Hill Memorial Park. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren served as pallbearers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, in care of Spring Hill Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 5239 Main St., Spring Hill, TN 37174, www.springhill-memorial.com, 931-486-0059.
The family was served by Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Spring Hill, Tenn.
He was born in 1937 to the late Willie and Myrtle Dunning Radford, in Trigg County, Ky. On Oct. 8, 1955, he married Jean Ann Armstrong, in East St. Louis, Ill., at Winstanley Baptist Church. Morris loved and served the Lord. Throughout his career, on some occasions, he pastored churches in Missouri, Texas and Florida. The Lord allowed Morris to preach and teach the gospel in a few other countries, where he and Jean traveled to while building churches. He retired as a training supervisor, after 28 years of service, from Ameren UE. Morris enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Tom Radford, and his parents.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 64 years, Jean Armstrong Radford; children, Vickie (Dave) Pursley, Chapel Hill, Tenn., and Randall (Leah) Radford, Brentwood, Tenn.; grandchildren, Corey (Teri) Pursley, Zac Radford, Ashley (Brandon) Hargest, Linsey Radford, Andrew (Madie) Radford and Courtney Radford; great-grandchildren, Faithann, Jakin and Jase Pursley, Mason, Beckham and Lincoln Hargest; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 31, and from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, June 1, with a funeral service following at 2 p.m. at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Spring Hill, Tenn.
Burial was held at Spring Hill Memorial Park. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren served as pallbearers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, in care of Spring Hill Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 5239 Main St., Spring Hill, TN 37174, www.springhill-memorial.com, 931-486-0059.
The family was served by Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Spring Hill, Tenn.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Jun. 3, 2020.