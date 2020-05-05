|
A private family visitation for Mynda Hamer, 37, Dixon, was held Tuesday, May 5, at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Hamer died Thursday, April 30, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Dickie Rea, Dixon; one son, Gavin Merkel, St. Charles; two daughters, Carys Merkel, Warrenton, and Marlayna Rea, Dixon; her parents, Robin Stiern, and Thomas and Caroline Hamer, all of Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on May 5, 2020