Myrl Adkins

Funeral services for Myrl Dean Adkins, 80, Robertsville, were held Saturday, Oct. 17, at 1 p.m., at Shiloh Baptist Church, Robertsville.

Interment followed at Shiloh Community Cemetery in Robertsville.

Visitation also was held Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the church.

Mr. Adkins passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry Adkins, Robertsville; five children, Robbie Adkins, Sullivan, Keith Adkins and wife Carrie, Pacific, Darrell Adkins and wife Shonna, Robertsville, Shane Adkins and wife Heather, Union, and Dawn Higgins and husband Randy, Robertsville; other relatives and many friends.

The family was served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.





