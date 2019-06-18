|
|
|
A funeral service for Myrna Lorraine Mothershead, 88, St. Clair, will be Saturday, June 22, at Bethel Baptist Church, Lonedell.
A private committal will be at a later date.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 2 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Mothershead died Thursday, June 13, 2019.
She is survived by three daughters, Sheila Mahaffy and husband John, Ballwin, Jeana Shelton and husband Mark, St. Clair, and Billie Jo Messex and companion Bryan Hovey; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on June 18, 2019
Read More