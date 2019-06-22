Myrna Lorraine Mothershead, 88, St. Clair, departed this life Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Washington.



Myrna was born Dec. 6, 1930, in St. Clair, the daughter of Charles William Mothershead and wife Dessie Lenora, nee Coon. On March 6, 1948, she was united in marriage to Walter William Ellison, and five daughters came to bless this union.



Myrna was a Christian and member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Lonedell. During her working years, she was employed in the housekeeping department at Mercy Hospital in Washington, for about five years. She later worked for about five years at Maverick Tube in Union. Myrna's first priority in life had always been caring for her home and family. After her children were grown, she focused her energy on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as each held a special place in her heart. Myrna always kept busy and enjoyed doing many crafts and hobbies. She was a talented seamstress and made dolls and doll clothes, as well as many other things. Making her own greeting cards, drawing, painting and reading were other hobbies. She also enjoyed making quilts, and as a young woman enjoyed horseback riding. Nothing meant more than the time she spent with her family.



Myrna is survived by three daughters, Sheila Mahaffy and husband John, Ballwin, Jeana Shelton and husband Mark, St. Clair, and Billie Jo Messex and life companion Bryan Hovey, East Alton, Ill.; two sons-in-law, Dave Freise, Topeka, Kan., and Joseph Bucceri, Indiana state; seven grandchildren, Michael Taylor and wife Becky, Poplar Bluff, Jamie Frossard and husband Kenneth, St. Clair, Justin Crowe and wife Heather, Imperial, Danielle Wadlow and husband Charles, St. Clair, Megan Freise and life companion J.B. Cunningham, Sarah Barnhart and husband Jesse, and Jackie Freise, all of Topeka. Kan.; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by two daughters, Brenda Bucceri and Sherry Freise; one grandson, Jason Mahaffy; and her parents, Charles and Dessie Mothershead.



Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Bethel Baptist Church, Lonedell, until time of service at 4 p.m., with the Rev. Ben Kingston officiating.



Private committal will take place at a later date.



Memorials may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society.



The family entrusts the care of their loved one to Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.