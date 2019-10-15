|
A funeral service for N. Dean Blackwell, 84, Washington, will be Monday, Oct. 21, at 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Burial, with full military honors, will follow in St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington.
Visitation will be Monday, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Blackwell died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Blackwell, Washington; two stepsons, Keith Koch and wife Wendi, Iowa state, and Jesse Koch, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 15, 2019