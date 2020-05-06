|
Nancy A. Maniaci, nee Rosa, 80, Washington, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Nancy, daughter of the late Michael Rosa and wife Iola, nee Barron, was born July 21, 1939, in St. Louis. She received her education from St. Francis Xavier, an all-girls school, in St. Louis. On May 17, 1958, she was united in marriage to James "Dago" Maniaci, in St. Louis. Nancy loved to garden, shop, but most of all, she loved to spend time with family and friends. She was a member of St. John's-Gildehaus Church.
Among her survivors are three sons, Jim Maniaci, St. Louis, Mike Maniaci and wife Beth, and Joe Maniaci and wife Karen, all of Washington; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Miles, St. Louis; grandchildren, Jim Maniaci III and wife Molly, Melissa Maniaci Caruso and husband Mike, Dustin Maniaci, Brittany Maniaci Locher and husband Eric, Demi Maniaci, Olivia Maniaci Haddox and husband Danny, and Sal Maniaci; 11 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Dago" Maniaci; her parents; and one brother, Michael Rosa.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations can be given to St. John's-Gildehaus School.
Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on May 6, 2020