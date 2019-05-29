The Missourian Obituaries
|
Graveside service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Moselle Cemetery
Moselle, MO
Nancy A. Stverak


1933 - 2019
Nancy A. Stverak Obituary
Nancy A. Stverak (Harris), 85, St. Clair, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Nancy, daughter of the late Harry Harris and wife Mary (Moore), was born July 3, 1933, in St. Louis. She worked as an L.P.N. and helped many people throughout her career. Nancy enjoyed sewing and quilting. She extended her kindness in making over 300 pillowcase dresses for children in need. She was a member of St. Clair Southern Baptist Church.

She is survived by three children, Timothy "Tim" Stverak, Hawley, Texas, John Stverak, Sullivan, and Karla Willcoxson (Stverak), Washington; four grandchildren, Jennifer Stverak, Sara Griego and husband Adrian, Kayla Willcoxson and Jami Stverak; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two nieces and four nephews who were like her children; other relatives and many friends.

Nancy was preceded in death by one son, James Stverak; her parents, Harry and Mary Harris and Chuck Stverak; and one sister, Edith Ritter.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 31, at Moselle Cemetery, Moselle.

Visit www.midlawn.com for an online register book.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Loving Hearts, Washington, are appreciated.

Arrangements are in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on May 29, 2019
