Nancy A. Stverak (Harris), 85, St. Clair, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.



Nancy, daughter of the late Harry Harris and wife Mary (Moore), was born July 3, 1933, in St. Louis. She worked as an L.P.N. and helped many people throughout her career. Nancy enjoyed sewing and quilting. She extended her kindness in making over 300 pillowcase dresses for children in need. She was a member of St. Clair Southern Baptist Church.



She is survived by three children, Timothy "Tim" Stverak, Hawley, Texas, John Stverak, Sullivan, and Karla Willcoxson (Stverak), Washington; four grandchildren, Jennifer Stverak, Sara Griego and husband Adrian, Kayla Willcoxson and Jami Stverak; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two nieces and four nephews who were like her children; other relatives and many friends.



Nancy was preceded in death by one son, James Stverak; her parents, Harry and Mary Harris and Chuck Stverak; and one sister, Edith Ritter.



A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 31, at Moselle Cemetery, Moselle.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Loving Hearts, Washington, are appreciated.



Arrangements are in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.