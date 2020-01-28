|
|
|
A funeral Mass for Nancy Graves, nee Ham, 81, Lonedell, will be Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Luebbering.
A private committal will be at a later date in Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.
Visitation was to be Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 2 to 8 p.m. and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Mrs. Graves died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Graves, Lonedell; three sons, Andrew Graves, Union, Charles Graves and wife Shani, Owen Sound, Ontario, Canada, and Michael Graves, Arnold; one daughter, Teri Graves, Lonedell; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 28, 2020