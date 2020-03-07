|
|
Nancy L. Crane, nee Kean, 86, Bethalto, Ill., formerly of Union, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Nancy was born June 30, 1933, in East St. Louis, Ill., to Virgil and Lucille, nee Allen, Kean. She married Harvey D. Crane March 10, 1951. During their time in Union, they were members of Zion United Church of Christ.
Nancy was preceded in death by a son, Dale Crane; a daughter, Denice Baker; her parents; her twin sister, Norma Choate; and a brother, Alan Kean.
She is survived by her husband, Harvey Crane; son, Dennis Crane; son-in-law, Warren L. "Boots" Baker; grandchildren, Warren "Buddy" (Missy) Baker, Erica (Doug) Quevreaux, and Danielle (Travis) Haegele; and eight great-grandchildren.
Nancy worked as a homemaker, devoted to her loving family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Nancy's memory are encouraged to BJC Hospice, 1 Professional Drive, Suite 180, Alton, IL 62002.
A celebration of life gathering will be held Thursday, March 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville.
Visit www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com for an online register.
Lake View Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 7, 2020