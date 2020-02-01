|
Nancy Maurine Graves, nee Ham, 81, Lonedell, departed this life Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in her home, surrounded by the love of her family.
Nancy was born Dec. 14, 1938, in St. Louis, the daughter of Charles Edward Logan Ham I and wife Gladys Alene, nee Neal. On May 31, 1958, she was united in marriage to Gerald Lee Graves, known to most as Jerry, and four children came to bless this union.
Nancy was a Christian of the Catholic faith and member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Luebbering. She made caring for her home and family her first priority. After her children were older, she owned and operated St. Clair Cleaners for about 10 years. She was a talented seamstress, and she and her sister started a company, Hearts Desire, making clothes for premature infants. Nancy loved children and was passionate about helping others. She and Jerry shared their home with many foster children. Nancy also was an active participant in supporting the Lakota Sioux Indians by collecting and sending clothing each year. What meant most to her was the time spent with her family. Her children and grandchildren held a very special place in her heart, as she did in their hearts. The love they shared and many precious memories they created will forever be cherished by all of them.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Jerry Graves, Lonedell; three sons, Andrew Graves, Union, Charles Graves and wife Shani, Owen Sound, Ontario, Canada, and Michael Graves, Arnold; one daughter, Teri Graves, Lonedell; two brothers, Michael Ham and wife Susan, Matthews, N.C., and Thomas Ham, Oklahoma state; six sisters, Sharleen Winters, Columbia, Kathy Keathley, Wentzville, Lauren Dell and husband Douglas, St. Clair, Kristin Ham, Cape Girardeau, Elizabeth Gerling and husband Chris, Lonedell, and Amanda Stelljes, Waynesville; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles I and Gladys Ham; her daughter-in-law, Cherie Cotes; one brother, Charles Edward Ham II, known to most as Bruce; and one sister, Victoria Moore.
Visitation was held Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
A funeral Mass was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Luebbering, with the Rev. Bob Knight officiating.
A private committal will take place at a later date at Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.
Memorials may be made to Red Cloud Indian School, 100 Mission Drive, Pine Ridge, SD 57770.
The Graves family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 1, 2020