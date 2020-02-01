Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Graves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy M. Graves


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy M. Graves Obituary
Nancy Maurine Graves, nee Ham, 81, Lonedell, departed this life Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in her home, surrounded by the love of her family.

Nancy was born Dec. 14, 1938, in St. Louis, the daughter of Charles Edward Logan Ham I and wife Gladys Alene, nee Neal. On May 31, 1958, she was united in marriage to Gerald Lee Graves, known to most as Jerry, and four children came to bless this union.

Nancy was a Christian of the Catholic faith and member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Luebbering. She made caring for her home and family her first priority. After her children were older, she owned and operated St. Clair Cleaners for about 10 years. She was a talented seamstress, and she and her sister started a company, Hearts Desire, making clothes for premature infants. Nancy loved children and was passionate about helping others. She and Jerry shared their home with many foster children. Nancy also was an active participant in supporting the Lakota Sioux Indians by collecting and sending clothing each year. What meant most to her was the time spent with her family. Her children and grandchildren held a very special place in her heart, as she did in their hearts. The love they shared and many precious memories they created will forever be cherished by all of them.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Jerry Graves, Lonedell; three sons, Andrew Graves, Union, Charles Graves and wife Shani, Owen Sound, Ontario, Canada, and Michael Graves, Arnold; one daughter, Teri Graves, Lonedell; two brothers, Michael Ham and wife Susan, Matthews, N.C., and Thomas Ham, Oklahoma state; six sisters, Sharleen Winters, Columbia, Kathy Keathley, Wentzville, Lauren Dell and husband Douglas, St. Clair, Kristin Ham, Cape Girardeau, Elizabeth Gerling and husband Chris, Lonedell, and Amanda Stelljes, Waynesville; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles I and Gladys Ham; her daughter-in-law, Cherie Cotes; one brother, Charles Edward Ham II, known to most as Bruce; and one sister, Victoria Moore.

Visitation was held Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

A funeral Mass was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Luebbering, with the Rev. Bob Knight officiating.

A private committal will take place at a later date at Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.

Memorials may be made to Red Cloud Indian School, 100 Mission Drive, Pine Ridge, SD 57770.

The Graves family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Russell Colonial Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -