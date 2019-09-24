|
|
|
A funeral service for Neva Gruen, nee Lape, 78, Union, will be Thursday, Sept. 26, at 2 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Visitation will be Thursday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Gruen died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Roland "Butch" Gruen, Union; two sons, Tony Gruen and life companion Della, St. Clair, and Dennis Gruen and wife Janet, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 24, 2019