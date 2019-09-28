|
|
Neva Mae Gruen, nee Lape, 78, Union, departed this life Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at her home, surrounded by the love of her family.
Neva was born July 29, 1941, in Malden, the daughter of Alvie Lape Sr. and wife Hazel, nee Cox. On June 6, 1959, she was united in marriage to Roland Edward Gruen Jr., known to all as Butch, and two sons came to bless this union.
Neva was a Christian, believing in the Lord as her Savior, and most recently attended Anaconda Baptist Church, St. Clair. She and her husband, Butch, owned and operated AD Auction Barn for 42 years. She played an active role in the business and kept the books for the company. Neva was an outdoors person at heart, and she was happiest when she was working in her yard, tending cattle and fence, cutting grass, and helping her boys to work on anything they were working on. She enjoyed riding horses and loved animals. She always took care of any stray or orphaned animals, nursing them back to health. In recent years, she enjoyed eating and visiting with friends at Lewis^Caf^. Nothing meant more to Neva than her family, and the time spent with her children and grandchildren gave her great joy.
Neva is survived by her husband, Butch Gruen, Union; two sons, Tony Gruen and life companion Della, St. Clair, and Dennis Gruen and wife Janel, Union; four grandchildren, Luke Gruen and Josh Cassin, both of St. Clair, Daniel Gruen and wife Laura, Union, and Matthew Gruen and wife Tessa, St. Clair; three great-grandchildren, Stinson Gruen, Union, and twins, Rowan and Dylan Gruen, both of St. Clair; two sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Gary Daud officiating.
Interment was in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Memorials may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society.
Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 28, 2019