Nicholas "Nick" Francis Baravik, 74, Augusta, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at Parklane Care and Rehabilitation Center, Inc., Wentzville.



Nick, an electrician, was born Dec. 25, 1944, in Blue Island, Ill., son of Andrew Baravik and wife Cecelia. He was the beloved husband of Patricia Baravik, nee Kemner. Nick was an active golfer and loved playing the accordion. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Augusta, and Washington VFW, Post 2661. Nick served in the U.S. Navy for eight years, working with the nuclear reactors and submarines. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. Nick will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.



He is survived by his wife, Patricia Baravik, Augusta; three sons, Mike Baravik, Augusta, Daniel (Barb) Baravik, Warrenton, and George (Sarah) Baravik, Augusta; daughter, Bobbie (Huey) Baravik, Warrenton; two brothers, Andrew Baravik, Arizona state, and Dave Baravik, Louisiana state; sister, Joyce Campbell, Illinois state; and five grandchildren, Melanie, Nathan, Matthew, Molly and McKenna.



Nick was preceded in death by his father, Andrew Baravik; mother, Cecelia Baravik; grandson, Nicholas; father-in-law, Dan Kemner; and mother-in-law, Louise Kemner.



A funeral service will be scheduled at a later date and interment will be private.



Donations may be made payable to the American Brain Tumor Association or Mercy Hospice, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.



The family in being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville. Published in The Missourian on July 3, 2019