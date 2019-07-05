|
|
|
A memorial service for Nicholas F. Baravik, 74, Augusta, will be Saturday, Sept. 14, at 1 p.m. at the Washington VFW.
Mr. Baravik died Friday, June 28, at Parklane Care and Rehabilitation Center, Wentzville.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Baravik, Augusta; three sons, Daniel Baravik and wife Barb, Warrenton, Mike Baravik, and George Baravik and wife Sarah, all of Augusta; one daughter, Bobbie Baravik and husband Huey, Warrenton; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville.
Published in The Missourian on July 5, 2019