Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
1545 Wentzville Pkwy
Wentzville, MO 63385
(636) 327-6600
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Baravik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas F. Baravik

Send Flowers
Nicholas F. Baravik Obituary
A memorial service for Nicholas F. Baravik, 74, Augusta, will be Saturday, Sept. 14, at 1 p.m. at the Washington VFW.
Mr. Baravik died Friday, June 28, at Parklane Care and Rehabilitation Center, Wentzville.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Baravik, Augusta; three sons, Daniel Baravik and wife Barb, Warrenton, Mike Baravik, and George Baravik and wife Sarah, all of Augusta; one daughter, Bobbie Baravik and husband Huey, Warrenton; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville.
Published in The Missourian on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.