Services
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
636-239-6707
Nicholas R. Hauser


1984 - 2019
Nicholas R. Hauser Obituary
Nicholas Ray Hauser, 35, Washington, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Adair County.

Nick was born March 6, 1984, in St. Louis, to Joseph and Sarah Hauser, nee Wilson. He received his education from Fort Zumwalt North. On June 24, 2006, he was united in marriage to Meghan Mueller, in Josephville. He was employed by the Federal Reserve Bank in St. Louis.

Nick is survived by his parents, Joe and Sarah Hauser, Wentzville; his loving wife, Meghan Hauser, Washington; four children, Emma, Annie, Jackson and Mia Hauser; three siblings, Heather Henke and husband Charlie, Moscow Mills, Michael Hauser and wife Amanda, Foristell, and Benjamin Hauser and wife Veronica, Wright City; his parents-in-law, Kathleen Winchester and husband Wade, Cape Girardeau, and John Mueller and wife Brenda, Fenton; and his nephews and nieces, Henry, Daisy and Heidi Henke, Mykkah and Niko Hauser, and Calvin Hauser.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Donald and Dorothy Wilson, and Joseph and Annette Hauser.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.

A funeral Mass will be held Friday, Nov. 15, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Washington.

Burial will be private.

Memorials may be made to the Nick Hauser Children's Education Fund.

The Hauser family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 13, 2019
