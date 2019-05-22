Nicole B. Barton, nee Dobsch, 43, Washington, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, in St. Louis.



Nicole was born June 1, 1975, in Creve Coeur, daughter of the late William Dobsch and wife Lucille, nee Walter. She received her education from Washington High School and had a bachelor's degree in accounting. On June 19, 1999, she was united in marriage to Billy Barton. Nicole loved going to St. Louis Cardinals baseball games, taking trips to the beach, and most of all, she loved to volunteer and attend Ella and Hailey's athletic events.



Among her survivors are her husband, Billy Barton, Washington; two daughters, Ella and Hailey Barton, both of Washington; eight sisters, Barbara Broeker and friend David, Patricia Skaggs and friend Rob, Beverly Reeves and husband Ron, Debra Lamke and husband Leonard, Sheila Perkins and friend Alan, Tammy Glaser, Billie Jean Potthast and husband Mike, and Jessica Adams; mothers- and fathers-in-law, Dixie Schneider and husband Dennis, and Bill Barton and wife Diane; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Wendy Roy and husband Bryan, Teresa Barton and friend Brent, Denise Schneider and friend Gary, Terie Schneider and Shannon Richardson; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



Visitation was held Sunday, May 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Washington.



A funeral service was held Monday, May 20, at 10:30 a.m. at the church.



Interment was in the church cemetery.



Memorial contributions can be made to the Ella and Hailey Barton Education Fund.



Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington. Published in The Missourian on May 22, 2019