Nina F. Harrod, nee Jones, 97, Sun City, Ariz., formerly of New Haven, died Sunday, May 24, 2020.



She was born Nov. 13, 1922, in East Alton, Ill., the daughter of Ralph and Ivalene Jones. In February 1941, she married Donald Harrod, because she had been in love with him since she was 14 years old. They were married 61 years when he died in 2002.



Nina was an employee of the Roxana School District for 24 years, retiring as administrative assistant to the superintendent. Prior to her retirement, she was a charter member of Bethalto First Christian Church, and later moved to Missouri, becoming an active member of Antioch Christian Church. She played piano and organ during worship services for more than 50 years.



Nina is survived by her son, Ron (Joy) Harrod, New Haven; her daughter, Melanie (Mike) Crause, Sun City, Ariz.; four grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces; and a favorite nephew.



Her remains were cremated, and a small private service will include family members only.



Memorials are suggested to the Antioch Christian Church Building Fund, 6913 Highway CC, Leslie, MO 63056.



"A wife of noble character is her husband's crown."^ Proverbs 12:4 (NIV)





