A celebration of life for Noah Jacob "Stewie" Johnston, 21, Union, will be at a later date.

Interment will be private.

Mr. Johnston died Friday, July 24, 2020.

He is survived by his parents, Brian and Lisa, nee Turner, Johnston, Union; grandparents, Dennis Johnston and wife Jean, Belle, Kathleen Johnston, Affton, and Jean Turner, Union; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

