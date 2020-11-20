A funeral service for Noah Joyce, 39, Union, will be Saturday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Union.

Burial will follow in the Union City Cemetery.

Visitation was scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church.

Mr. Joyce passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

He is survived by his parents, Michael and Jennifer Joyce, Union; four sisters, Hannah Joyce, Minneapolis, Minn., Faith Joyce, Moriah Joyce and Naomi Joyce, all of Union; three brothers, Ethan Joyce and wife Heather, Sullivan, Warren Joyce and wife Julia, Union, and Connor Joyce and wife Kendall, Hillsboro; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.



