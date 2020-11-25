Noah Michael Joyce, 39, Union, beloved son of Michael and Jennifer Joyce, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.



Noah was born July 21, 1981, the third of eight siblings. He is survived by his parents; siblings, Hannah (Matt) Joyce, Minneapolis, Minn., Ethan (Heather) Joyce, Sullivan, Warren (Julia) Joyce, Faith Joyce, all of Union, Connor (Kendall) Joyce, Hillsboro, Moriah Joyce and Naomi Joyce, both of Union; as well as many other relatives and friends.



Noah was extremely bright, from his intellect to his quick smile. If he had four wheels and a stereo, he was happy. Noah was exceedingly generous and quick to share whatever he had. He was boisterous, good-natured and never met a stranger. His hugs were mandatory, ready or not. Some of his siblings' favorite memories of him include him teaching them to head-bang to heavy metal music, catching crawdads together in Flat Creek, riding bikes or skateboards, and swimming at the Union pool (where he was a lifeguard). Noah loved his family and adored spending time with his nieces and nephews, always ready to sit at the kids^table for a meal. Noah graduated from Union High School in 2000, where he was president of his class, played football, was on the cheerleading squad, performed in plays and brought his effusive charm to everything he did. After high school, Noah traveled to Germany for a brief time, but that adventure was one of the highlights of his life. Noah attended East Central College and worked many and varied jobs. He was at his happiest when he had a rapt audience for his innumerable stories.



His family is bereft without him, but thankful that his earthly struggles are over.



Visitation was held Friday, Nov. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Union.



A funeral service was held Saturday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. at the church.



Burial followed in Union City Cemetery, Union.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Trinity Presbyterian Church, Union.



The Joyce family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.





