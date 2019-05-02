Nona Lou Leesmann, nee Crabtree, 79, Warrenton, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Warrenton Manor.



Nona was born June 17, 1939, in Delaware, Okla., to Velvie Crabtree and wife Susie, nee Blankenship. She met Norman Leesmann and married him June 17, 1962, in Jay, Okla. They spent 56 wonderful years together. Nona belonged to the Lady Elks Auxiliary. She enjoyed her flowers and spending time outdoors fishing.



Nona is survived by her loving husband, Norman; two brothers, Lonnie Crabtree and wife Christiane, Tulsa, Okla., and Wayne Crabtree, Jay, Okla.; three sisters, Bernice Gibson, Redmond, Ore., Ruby Sanders, Jay, Okla., and Shirley Renner and husband Robert, Anderson; sister-in-law, Carol Sue Frick and husband William, St. Charles; many nieces, nephews, friends and family.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Velvie and Susie Crabtree; two brothers, Leonard and Ervin Crabtree; four sisters, Mary Crabtree, Alice Earp, Margaret Kaczynski and Elizabeth Myers; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Leesmann.



Visitation was held Saturday, April 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton.



A funeral service was held Sunday, April 28, at 2 p.m. with a committal service following at Warrenton City Cemetery at 3 p.m.



Memorial donations are preferred to Warrenton Church of God, in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 E. Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383.



The family was served by Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton. Published in The Missourian on May 2, 2019