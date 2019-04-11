Norma Dean Shelton, nee Newsom, 86, Warrenton, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019.



Norma was born Aug. 1, 1932, in Jasper, Tenn., to Carl Newsom and wife Nellie, nee Fletcher. She was married to Charles "Curt" Shelton Oct. 9, 1965, in Clayton. They were married for 48 years before his passing on April 16, 2012. Norma loved being outdoors. It didn't matter if she was doing chores like mowing the grass or working in the yard, she loved being outside. In fact, Norma was still cutting down trees at the age of 82! She also was known for throwing a line in the water to catch fish every now and then. The two things Norma was the most passionate about was her Christian faith and her family.



She is survived by eight children, Naomi Brown (Donnie), Susie Trower (Joe Killian), John Shelton (Sandy), Johnnie Clark (Keith), Jackie Laufketter, Lyla Smith, Virginia Brauch (Don) and Sherry Pate; sister, Marlene Sutterfield (Jerry); 19 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; many other friends and family.



Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Curt; parents, Carl and Nellie; two sisters, Carrie Shoemake and Carlene Shadrick; brother, Burton Newsom; and infant son, Jerry Wallace Shadrick.



Visitation was held Sunday, April 7, at Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton, from 4 to 8 p.m.



A funeral service was held Monday, April 8, at 10 a.m., also at the funeral home.



The committal service immediately followed at Lippstadt Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to the , in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 E. Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383.



The family was served by Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton. Published in The Missourian on Apr. 11, 2019