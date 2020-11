Or Copy this URL to Share

A memorial service for Norma Elizabeth Swoboda, nee Mues, 90, Washington, will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Swoboda passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

She is survived by two sons, Stephen Hassler, Forest City, N.C., and Allen Hassler, Springfield; two daughters, Cheryl Saukey, Tulsa, Okla., and Joyce Burns, Washington; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.



