Norma J. Brinker, nee Parker, 79, Washington, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, surrounded by her family at Mercy Hospital Washington.
Norma was born June 1, 1940, in St. Louis to the late Glen and Florence, nee Parkin, Parker. She was united in marriage to the late Lawrence "Larry" Brinker April 25, 1959, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, Washington. Norma enjoyed helping to provide for the family and had many different careers over her lifetime, starting with Deb Shoe Factory. She was particularly proud of being one of the first female traveling sales representatives for Hazel, and later a sales territory manager for Magnet, Inc., and her service to the community through her jobs with the city of Washington and Washington Volunteer Fire Deparment. She also served as a longtime board member for the Washington Library and enjoyed the friendships and company of her card club.
Norma is survived by four sons, David Brinker, Jakarta, Indonesia, Mike Brinker, Tim Brinker and wife Betsy, all of Washington, and Dirck Brinker and wife Christy, Union; two siblings, Donald Parker and wife Virginia, Eminence, and Wilma Kuenzel, Hot Springs, Ark.; 10 grandchildren, Megan, Alyssa, Kelsey, Zackary, Ryan, Holly, Beau, Scarlett, Dalton and Alaina; sister-in-law, Colleen Ryker, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Brinker; her parents; two brothers, Lloyd and Ivan Parker; and three brothers-in-law, Morris "Hitch" Ryker, Gene Snodgrass and Paul Kuenzel.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, Washington.
Inurnment will follow at the church cemetery.
Memorial donations are appreciated to the Washington Public Library.
Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 7, 2019