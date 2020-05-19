|
A funeral service for Norma Jean Crow, nee Hoeft, 73, St. Clair, will be Thursday, May 21, at 5 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
A private committal at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union, will be at a later date.
Visitation will be Thursday, from 2 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Crow died Sunday, May 17, 2020.
She is survived by three sons, Ryan Crow, Union, Bret Crow and girlfriend Chandra, and Douglas Crow, all of St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on May 19, 2020