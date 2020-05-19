Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Crow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma J. Crow

Send Flowers
Norma J. Crow Obituary
A funeral service for Norma Jean Crow, nee Hoeft, 73, St. Clair, will be Thursday, May 21, at 5 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
A private committal at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union, will be at a later date.
Visitation will be Thursday, from 2 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Crow died Sunday, May 17, 2020.
She is survived by three sons, Ryan Crow, Union, Bret Crow and girlfriend Chandra, and Douglas Crow, all of St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -