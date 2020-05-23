|
|
Norma Jean Crow, nee Hoeft, 73, Union, formerly of St. Clair, departed this life Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Union.
Norma was born Oct. 21, 1946, in Washington, the daughter of Harold Alfred Hoeft and wife Dortholene, nee Crider. On Oct. 16, 1965, she was united in marriage to Howard Edward Crow, and three sons came to bless this union.
Norma was a Christian, having been raised in the Baptist faith and believing in the Lord as her Savior. During her working career, she was employed as a cashier for Kroger Store in St. Clair, until they closed. She then relocated to a store in St. Louis, retiring after 20 years in the industry. She was a member and retiree of United Food Workers International Union Local 655, of St. Louis. Norma enjoyed playing bingo and watching game shows and sports on television. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she cherished the time spent with them. The love they shared and many precious memories they created will forever live on in their hearts.
Norma is survived by her sons, Bret Crow and girlfriend Chandra, St. Clair, Ryan Crow, Union, and Douglas Crow, St. Clair; two brothers, Roy Hoeft, St. Clair, and Danny Hoeft, Union; five grandchildren, Taylor Crow, St. Clair, Haydon and Ava Crow, both of Union, Ethan Crow, and Meghan Maddox and husband Jake, all of St. Clair; four great-grandchildren, Malia Crow, Ellie, Sophia and Lilah Maddox, all of St. Clair; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Crow; one grandchild, Derek Crow; and her parents, Harold and Dorotholene Hoeft.
A kind and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, great- and great-great-aunt, cousin and treasured friend, she will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services were held at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Charles Keith officiating.
A private committal will take place at a later date at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on May 23, 2020