Norma Jean Frances Ritter, nee Drees, 89, St. Clair, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at St. Clair Nursing Home, St. Clair.
Norma was born Jan. 31, 1930, in Washington, the daughter of August Drees and wife Frances, nee Wilding. She attended St. Francis Borgia for grade school and high school, and was united in marriage to Jerome Ritter May 16, 1953, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, Washington.
Norma was a member of St. Clare Catholic Church in St. Clair, and was a former regent of the Daughters of Isabella St. Clare, Circle 1082. She was an active member of the St. Clare Church community, including the Ladies Sodality Organization. Norma and her husband, Jerome, raised eight children, while managing the family business, Ritter Motor Company in St. Clair. Norma enjoyed traveling, reading, embroidery, fresh cut flowers and dancing with Jerome. She loved playing pinochle with her card club and board games with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Jerome Ritter, St. Clair; eight children, David Ritter and wife Lee, Sullivan, Debbie Marshaus, St. Clair, Steven Ritter and wife Kim, Washington, Lisa Sotir and husband Steve, O'Fallon, Eileen Roth and husband Steve, New Haven, Richard Ritter and wife Lydia, San Antonio, Texas, Tracy Ritter and husband Rick Morrisey, Jefferson City, and Carolyn Wright and husband Doug, Hillsboro; 25 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Georgia Bleckman Ritter and Arlene Kopmann Drees; one brother-in-law, Thomas Martin Ritter; other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Wayne Drees, Gordon Drees and Paul Drees; and one sister, Suzanne Schoenlaub; other relatives and friends.
Visitation was scheduled from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with rosary services at 7:30 p.m.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at St. Clare Catholic Church, St. Clair, with the Rev. Eric Kunz, the Rev. Paul Telken and the Rev. Bob Knight officiating.
Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Clare Catholic Cemetery or the Daughters of Isabella, Circle 1082.
The Ritter family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 25, 2019