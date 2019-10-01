|
Funeral services for Norma Jean Farrow, nee Pierce, 90, St. Clair, will be held Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, St. Clair.
Visitation was scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 4-8 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, and after 9 a.m. Wednesday prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be in Prospect Cemetery, Lonedell.
Mrs. Farrow passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
She is survived by two sons, Mark Farrow and wife Shirley, St. Clair, and Scottie Farrow and wife Deborah, Manchester; two daughters, Christine Boatright and husband Nick, Washington, and Kitty Bazold and husband Tom, Bellevue, Neb.; many other relatives and friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 1, 2019