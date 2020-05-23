|
Stockhorst
- 1940 - 2020 -
Norma J. Stockhorst, 79, Washington, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Norma, daughter of the late Raymond McGraw and wife Virginia, nee Bockting, was born May 21, 1940, in Morrison. She received her education from South Point School in Washington. On Jan. 30, 1960, she was united in marriage to William W. Stockhorst, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Washington. They were one of the first couples to be married at Our Lady of Lourdes and were together over 60 years.
Norma was employed for 40 years in the housekeeping department at Mercy Hospital Washington, and during this time, she also attended East Central College to receive her GED and obtain her realtor's license. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish.
Among her survivors are her husband, William W. Stockhorst, Washington; three children, William C. Stockhorst and wife Debora, Marthasville, Laverne Francis and husband Steve, Brooklyn, Texas, and Bridget Beste and husband Leonard, Owensville; siblings, Linda Jacquin and husband John, Marthasville, and Karen Eggenberg, Washington; daughter-in-law, Kristina Ann Stockhorst; sister-in-law, Alice Eggenberg; six grandchildren, Chris Stockhorst and wife Jess, Josh Stockhorst and wife Kelly, Zach Stockhorst and wife Emily, Theresa Stockhorst, Kayla Ott and husband Brandon, and Gabby Beste; three great-grandchildren, Cooper, Nora and Lucas Stockhorst; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
Norma was preceded in death by her son, Mark Stockhorst; great-grandson, Parker Stockhorst; her parents, Raymond and Virginia McGraw; mother- and father-in-law, Dorothy and Gerdie Stockhorst; three siblings, Dennis Eggenberg, Ron Eggenberg and Judy O'Keefe; and brother- and sister-in-law, Leroy Stockhorst and Mary Kay Neely.
A memorial Mass will be held Wednesday, May 27, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Washington.
Interment will be in St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington.
The Mass will be open to the public. People who are attending will be asked to maintain a social distance of 6 feet. Seating may be limited, and people attending are required to wear any type of protective face covering.
Memorial donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or New Haven Care Center.
Arrangements in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home,Washington.
Published in The Missourian on May 23, 2020