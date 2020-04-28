Home

Norma L. Straatmann

Norma L. Straatmann Obituary
Funeral services for Norma L. Straatmann, nee Kessler, 74, Villa Ridge, will be private.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Villa Ridge.
A private burial will be in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Straatmann died Sunday, April 26, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Kenny Straatmann, Villa Ridge; two sons, Dan Straatmann and wife Tracey, Villa Ridge, and Joe Straatmann, Washington; one daughter, Becky Hanneken, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 28, 2020
