Norma Lorene Straatmann, nee^ Kessler, 74, Villa Ridge, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Norma was born May 14, 1945, in Washington, to Leo Kessler and wife Olga, nee^Pollex. She received her education at St. Francis Borgia Grade School and graduated from St. Francis Borgia High School, Washington. Norma was united in marriage to Kenneth "Kenny" Straatmann June 4, 1966, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church. The couple made their home in Villa Ridge, and they were blessed with three children.
Norma enjoyed a successful career with Enduro Binders, where she worked as a typesetter for nearly 20 years. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Norma is survived by her husband, Kenny Straatmann; two sons, Dan Straatmann and wife Tracy, Villa Ridge, and Joe Straatmann, Washington; one daughter, Becky Hanneken, Washington; one brother, Charles Kessler, Washington; seven grandchildren, Lindsey, Megan and Jessica Hanneken, Ben, Blaine, Kaden and Ezra Straatmann; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington, with the Rev. Timothy Foy officiating.
Burial followed in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery, Villa Ridge.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in honor of Norma Straatmann to the American Diabetes Association or Masses.
The Straatmann family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on May 2, 2020