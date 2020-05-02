Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oltmann Funeral Home
508 East 14th Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-9600
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
View Map
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Straatmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma L. Straatmann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma L. Straatmann Obituary
Norma Lorene Straatmann, nee^ Kessler, 74, Villa Ridge, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Norma was born May 14, 1945, in Washington, to Leo Kessler and wife Olga, nee^Pollex. She received her education at St. Francis Borgia Grade School and graduated from St. Francis Borgia High School, Washington. Norma was united in marriage to Kenneth "Kenny" Straatmann June 4, 1966, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church. The couple made their home in Villa Ridge, and they were blessed with three children.

Norma enjoyed a successful career with Enduro Binders, where she worked as a typesetter for nearly 20 years. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

Norma is survived by her husband, Kenny Straatmann; two sons, Dan Straatmann and wife Tracy, Villa Ridge, and Joe Straatmann, Washington; one daughter, Becky Hanneken, Washington; one brother, Charles Kessler, Washington; seven grandchildren, Lindsey, Megan and Jessica Hanneken, Ben, Blaine, Kaden and Ezra Straatmann; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington, with the Rev. Timothy Foy officiating.

Burial followed in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery, Villa Ridge.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made in honor of Norma Straatmann to the American Diabetes Association or Masses.

The Straatmann family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oltmann Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -